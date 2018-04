Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: JPD Twitter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Officers identified a suspect wanted in connection with a recent business burglary.

JPD is looking for 23-year-old Joshua Brown.

Officers said the Family Dollar on Terry Road was burglarized last week.

Police release surveillance photos and named Brown as a suspect.

Anyone who can help JPD find him, contact officers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).