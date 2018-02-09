JPD investigating deadly shooting on Raymond Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Jackson Police Department responded to a deadly shooting inside a gas station Thursday night.
It happened at the Citgo on Raymond Road.
We're told officers responded to a distress call, and they found a 45-year-old man fatally shot multiple times. They believe he was an employee at the business.
Investigators arrested a second man inside the store. They believe he is the shooter.
Police are working to find out the motive.
