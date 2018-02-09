JPD investigating deadly shooting on Raymond Road

By: Kaitlin Howell

Posted: Feb 08, 2018 10:39 PM CST

Updated: Feb 09, 2018 07:09 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Jackson Police Department responded to a deadly shooting inside a gas station Thursday night.

It happened at the Citgo on Raymond Road.

We're told officers responded to a distress call, and they found a 45-year-old man fatally shot multiple times. They believe he was an employee at the business.

Investigators arrested a second man inside the store. They believe he is the shooter.

Police are working to find out the motive.

