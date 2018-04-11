JPD looking for Jasco burglary suspect

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 01:54 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2018 01:54 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson officers need your help locating a burglary suspect. 

JPD released surveillance photos of the person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that happened at the Jasco on West McDowell Road.

It occurred in February.

JPD said the suspect goes by Shorty Mack.

Anyone with information is asked to call call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

