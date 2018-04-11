JPD looking for woman suspected of credit card fraud
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Police need your help identifying the woman in this picture. She is suspected of attempting to use someone's debit card at a local ATM.
The suspect appears to be driving a Mazda SUV or van.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
