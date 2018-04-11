JPD looking for woman suspected of credit card fraud

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 09:35 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2018 09:36 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Police need your help identifying the woman in this picture. She is suspected of attempting to use someone's debit card at a local ATM.

The suspect appears to be driving a Mazda SUV or van.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). 

