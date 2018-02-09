JPD: Man wanted in kidnapping investigation

Illya Lawson (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson Police are looking for a man in connection with a kidnapping investigation.

Authorities are searching for 20-year-old Illya Lawson.

JPD said around 8 a.m., they went to an area high school to assist JPS Campus Enforcement after a parent reported a 17-year-old female had been abducted.

Officers said the teen was waiting for the school bus when she was forced into a dark-colored vehicle against her will by a known male. The incident happened near Langley Street and Winter Street.

JPD said the suspect drove around with the victim and later released her near the school. She was unharmed.

Investigators spoke with the victim who provided the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Lawson is asked to contact Police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). This investigation is ongoing.