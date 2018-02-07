JPS plan for inclement makeup days includes extended school days

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 03:13 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 05:46 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees has approved a plan to make up the days that were missed due to inclement weather, which includes extended school days.

Classes were canceled for seven days.

The district will use its two inclement weather days, March 30 and April 2, and the Parent-Teacher Conference Day that was scheduled for February 19 to make up three of those days.

Also, four days will be made up by extending the school day by one hour from February 12 through April 12, 2018. By extending the school day by one hour for 39 days, the District will meet its students’academic needs and the requirements for instructional time.

JPS officials said they would reschedule its Parent-Teacher Conference Day.

The last day of school, May 23, will be a full day of school instead of a 60 percent day. According to JPS, school districts are only allowed to have two 60 percent days per school year. JPS had 60 percent days on December 22, 2017, and January 19, 2018.

Beginning February 12, JPS schools will observe the revised bell schedule below.

Activities Elementary Middle High
School Day Begins 7 a.m. 7:25 a.m. 7:30 a.m.
Instruction Begins 7:45 a.m. 8:05 a.m. 8:25 a.m.
Instruction Ends 3:00 p.m. 4:05 p.m. 4:30 p.m.
School Day Ends (Dismissal) 3:15 p.m. 4:05 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

 

 

