Kidfest! Ridgeland closed on Saturday due to possibility of rain, severe weather

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 03:15 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 03:15 PM CDT

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- Kidfest! Ridgeland will be closed on Saturday due to the possibility of heavy rain and severe weather.

City leaders said it will reopen at the scheduled time of noon on Sunday, April 15 and next weekend, April 21-22.

Visit the website for more information. 

