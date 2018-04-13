Local businesses want a piece of Jackson's infrastructure work

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Local business owners say they're ready and willing to help fix Jackson's crumbling infrastructure but the City won't give them the chance.

Marcus Wallace of MAC Construction went to the City Council meeting Tuesday. Wallace, who is Mayor of the town of Edwards, operates his business in Jackson.

He believes local businesses are overlooked when it comes to doing that work and he doesn't think its fair.

,

"If we really wanted to make a statement all the local businesses and I stress local because I'm not just totally focusing on the minority businesses but local businesses, if we really wanted to we could wrap City Hall all the way around with equipment and experience," said Wallace.

In the past, the City has made it clear contracts are awarded based on companies they deem suitable for carrying out the job or having the capacity to get it done. Wallace says he and other local businesses are fully capable but often overlooked.

Wallace is asking the city council to meet with local businesses to address the issue.

