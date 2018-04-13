Long awaited opening finally happens for Jackson's Smith Park

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Smith Park got its' first renovation since 1972. Crews have been working on the park since November. Today organizers kicked off the opening with live music, kinds words and a Food Truck Friday.

Jackson celebrated the reopening of the park and WJTV's Terrance Friday took us on a tour of the upgrades.

One of the biggest changes involved removing the broken concrete 'creeks' lining the perimeter of the park.

The stage was upgraded and damaged park benches were replaced. According to Downtown Jackson Partners, the project cost about 150-thousand to complete.

Community organizers say the opening has been about ten years in the making.

Both Governor Phil Bryant and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba participated in the opening remarks.



