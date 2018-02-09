Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Vicksburg apartment

Marvell Quashawn Amos (Photo: Vicksburg Police Department)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) -- Vicksburg Police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly shooting into an apartment.

Officers charged Marvell Quashawn Amos with three counts of attempted aggravated assault and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said on February 7 around 8:27 p.m., officers went to China Street to respond to a call about shots fired.

A resident told officers that someone fired shots into their apartment while three people were inside of if it. Police saw bullet holes at the scene.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle that left the scene. Police said they stopped a vehicle that matched the description. Amos was driving, police said.

Officers said they found a handgun inside the vehicle that was reported stolen in Texas. He was also detained for questions concerning the shooting. It was discovered that occupant of the apartment and Amos was involved in some type of altercation earlier that day.

Police charged Amos in connection with the crime. A judge set his bond at $325,000.

Vicksburg Police said more arrests are possible. Anyone with information concerning this crime, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at 601.355.8477.