Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Blair Street.

According to JPD, a 23-year-old man died at the scene.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information.

We will provide updates as we get them.