Mayor Lumumba, other Missississippians featured in music video

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved Chokwe A. Lumumba ( Photo from Lumumba's Facebook page)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Familiar faces to the Magnolia state can be seen in a newly released music video featuring the group August Greene and the singer Brandy.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and his family are shown in the video along with other Mississippians.

The music artists collaborated on the song OPTIMISTIC. It was originally recorded in the 90s by the group Sounds of Blackness.

August Greene is made up of Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, and the Hip Hop Artist Common.

In the YouTube description of the song, the group said it was time for them to release music that has themes of optimism and black excellence.

According to Billboard.com, they recorded the video during the MLK weekend in Jackson.

Outside of the mayor, Hollis Watkins, Frankye Adams Johnson, and Dr. Cindy Ayer Elliot are featured in the video.

The video says Watkins, a Lincoln County native, was a part of the Mississippi Voting Rights Project. Johnson was also a part of the Civil Rights Movement.

Elliot owns the Foot Print Farms in the capital city. She is known for growing organic foods in the community.

Jackson State University's Maddrama is also shown in the group.

Click here to watch the video on YouTube.