MCEF SkillsUSA State Championship competition held at Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Students from around the state are competing in the one of the South’s largest-ever craft competitions.
The annual MCEF Skills USA State Championship featured more than 300 competitors in conjunction with the Passport to Careers Expo and the CTE Counselors Workshop.
It was held April 10 and April 11.
The event is part of the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation’s Building Futures initiative aimed at ensuring the state’s need for more craft professionals is met by qualified Mississippians who have graduated from one of the state's accredited career and technical education programs.
“People often ask what will the workforce of the future look like,” said MCEF president Mike Barkett. “This statewide competition provides a glimpse at the soul and spirit of some of tomorrow’s best craft professionals today.”
