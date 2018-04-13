MDOC: Escapee back in custody

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kevin Rush (Photo: MDOC Twitter)

(WJTV) -- The Mississippi Department of Corrections said an escapee is back in custody.

Authorities said 37-year-old Kevin G. Rush was captured in Alabama Friday morning.

MDOC said he escaped Wednesday night while on a work detail in Macon.

He was assigned to the Noxubee County Community Work Center as he served 10 years for two burglaries in Lowndes County.

He will now have to face an escape charge.