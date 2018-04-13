MDOT Construction alert: Jackson I-55 lane closures over the weekend

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) there will be multiple lane closures for construction over the weekend beginning at midnight Saturday, April 14, until 6 a.m. Monday, April 16.

Right lane of I-55 southbound between Lakeland Drive and Fortification Street in Jackson.

Right and center southbound lanes of I-55 between Fortification Street and Pearl Street.

Construction crews will be finishing pavement work. Please be alert for workers in these areas.

For updates go to MDOTtraffic.com, download MDOT's mobile app or call Mississippi 511.