MDOT honors fallen workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi Department of Transportation held a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen workers.

Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall, Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert, Transportation Commissioner Tom King and MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath were all a part of the ceremony.

It was held at the Fallen Worker Memorial in front of the MDOT Administration Building on North West Street.

April is Work Zone Awareness Month in Mississippi and National Work Zone Awareness Week.