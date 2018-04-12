MEC holds PowerPlay 69th Annual Meeting
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi Economic Council held its annual meeting luncheon Thursday at the Jackson Convention Complex.
During the event, MEC’s Top 3 STAR Students and Teachers were recognized.
SkillsUSA Executive Director Peyton Holland was the keynote speaker.
The luncheon featured a tribute to the International Ballet Competition with a performance by Ballet Mississippi. There were also two panels, Mississippi Tech and Innovation and Workforce that Works
Governor Phil Bryant and Miss Mississippi Anne Elizabeth Buys attended the event.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Jackson City Councilman De'Keither...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Mom in Army National Guard returns...