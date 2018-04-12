MEC holds PowerPlay 69th Annual Meeting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi Economic Council held its annual meeting luncheon Thursday at the Jackson Convention Complex.

During the event, MEC’s Top 3 STAR Students and Teachers were recognized.

SkillsUSA Executive Director Peyton Holland was the keynote speaker.

The luncheon featured a tribute to the International Ballet Competition with a performance by Ballet Mississippi. There were also two panels, Mississippi Tech and Innovation and Workforce that Works

Governor Phil Bryant and Miss Mississippi Anne Elizabeth Buys attended the event.