MFC searching for Southern Pine Beetles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi Forestry Commission is flying all over the state checking out the Southern Pine Beetle.

The flights started Monday and will cover Mississippi's 19.8 million acres of forestland.

MFC flies in the spring and the fall to help landowners know where the pine beetles are so they can work to prevent the insects from coming into their area.

The data from the flights will be available to view on an interactive map in a couple of weeks on the forestry commission's website.