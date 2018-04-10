Mississippi eighth grade reading scores improve

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 01:46 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Mississippi is among the top state in the country for eighth-grade reading improvements.

Mississippi is 12th in the nation.

The state's reading scores are tied for most improvement since 2015 with Washington state. Proficiency among eighth graders has increased to twenty-five percent in two years. The results for these numbers are based on test score samples from 112 districts and 256 schools.

Social studies are next on the list. Standards for this subject area will be appraised next year and implemented statewide in 2019.
    

 

