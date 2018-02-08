National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 06:01 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 09:09 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Mississippi has one of the highest rates of HIV and AIDS among African-Americans in the country.

City Councilman read a proclamation recognizing Wednesday as National Black HIV and AIDS day.

He urged people to get involved, use prevention and get tested. The rate of diagnosis for HIV/AIDS in Mississippi is the fourth highest.

Advocacy groups are challenging council members to place laws within the city that will require physicians to test their patients for HIV and AIDS.

 

