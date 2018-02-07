No makeup days required for students at Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -- Madison County Schools students won't have to make up the inclement weather days from last month.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee said a Monday night's meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s request to excuse these days based on the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency.

MCS students will not be required to make up the school days missed on January 16 and January 17 because of winter weather.