No makeup days required for students at Madison County Schools

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 03:34 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 03:34 PM CST

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -- Madison County Schools students won't have to make up the inclement weather days from last month.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee said a Monday night's meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s request to excuse these days based on the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency. 

MCS students will not be required to make up the school days missed on  January 16 and  January 17 because of winter weather.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center