Noisy sewage pump poses nuisance to neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - It's a problem that offends nearly all the senses for people living on one street in Fondren. Eyes, ears and the nose can spot the offensive sewage pump on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In addition to its loud sound, residents say they constantly smell raw sewage outside from a hole filled with fecal matter. The pump has been on the street since last year.

We spoke to Jackson's Director of Public Works Bob Miller. He says he's not sure why the underground pumps have not been working. He says his office is working on the problem.

"The sewer line runs laterally underneath several private properties. So we don't know yet. We haven't been able to run the television camera through because it hits the obstruction. We don't know if it's tree roots, or if its a collapsed sewer line all we know id that sewer line is no longer functional for collecting sewage and thats why we are having to pump around it."