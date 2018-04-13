Operation Tornado: Mannsdale and Goodloe Elementary Schools
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -- WJTV's Ken South went Mannsdale Elementary and Goodloe Elementary Friday for Operation Tornado.
The students got the chance to listen to the presentation and learn about tornado safety.
WJTV 12 began the initiative in February.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Germany closing in on deal to buy 1st weapons-capable drone
- 'Winnie!' South Africa bids farewell to Madikizela-Mandela
- Syrians gather in capital in defiance after airstrikes
- Descalso drives in 4 runs in Arizona's 8-7 win over Dodgers