Operation Tornado: Northwest Rankin Elementary

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -- Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Griffin Hardy taught students at Northwest Rankin Elementary about tornado safety Wednesday.

About 700 students listened to the presentation and got the chance to ask questions about severe weather.

The presentation is a part of WJTV's Operation Tornado.

The initiative was created to educate as many children in the Magnolia state about what to do when severe weather his your neighborhood.