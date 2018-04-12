Oxford Police arrest Brandon man for kidnapping, rape
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) -- Oxford Police arrested a Brandon man for an alleged kidnapping and rape.
Officers took 20-year-old Dustin McGee in to custody.
Oxford PD said they received a report on April 10 regarding a kidnapping and rape.
They said the victim provided them with the suspect's name.
The investigation said McGee was taken into custody the next day and was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
A judge set his bond at $20,000.
