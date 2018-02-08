Police: Truck hits 18-wheeler in Richland

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 08, 2018 03:58 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 03:58 PM CST

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- You might have noticed a traffic jam in Richland Thursday morning.

According to police, a truck ran a stop sign and hit the tire of an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened on Harper Street between Highway 49 and Walmart.

 

