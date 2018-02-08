Police: Truck hits 18-wheeler in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- You might have noticed a traffic jam in Richland Thursday morning.
According to police, a truck ran a stop sign and hit the tire of an 18-wheeler.
The crash happened on Harper Street between Highway 49 and Walmart.
