Police: Truck hits 18-wheeler in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- You might have noticed a traffic jam in Richland Thursday morning.

According to police, a truck ran a stop sign and hit the tire of an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened on Harper Street between Highway 49 and Walmart.