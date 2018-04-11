Pothole of the Week: E. Santa Clair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Residents on East Santa Clair Street would like to see some changes made to their road.

"It's terrible," said Tamatha Berry. "The entire street is just awful."

Most of the road is riddled with potholes.

Residents say crews came out to do some patchwork, but it didn't last.

“One time they put some dirt rocks or whatever," she said. "It was like some dirt rocks but it wasn’t even actual pavement and I’ve had five front in alignment on my car and with it being the Lincoln it is pretty pricey.”

“The teams came and patched the potholes," said resident Jason Primer. "They came in and kind of just patched it or have patched it but it’s facing our street that’s how bad our roads are.”

