Project Bridges 'Digital divide" in poorer areas of the state

Proposed fiber construction area

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - One giant technological step for poorer areas of Mississippi was announced Wednesday.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, Entergy and CSpire got the green-light to begin construction to reduce the 'digital-divide' in poorer areas of the state.

The $11 million fiber infrastructure project will span 300 miles in 15 Mississippi counties to provide next generation technology to some of the isolated and remote parts of the state. The project's been on the drawing board for the last two years and just received the nod from the public service commission.

Construction is slated for this spring. Under the agreement, C Spire will install fiber optic cable and related broadband communications infrastructure for Entergy along five routes.

“This is a win-win-win for Entergy, C Spire and the people of rural Mississippi,” Commissioner Presley said. “Entergy gets communication enhancements to its statewide electrical service grid, C Spire gets highly-desired fiber infrastructure and the people of our great state who live in some of the most isolated areas will get access to 21st century broadband services".

Service covers a 92-mile route thru the Delta, a 51-mile stretch to the north of the Metro Jackson area, a 33-mile route stretch thru Madison, Rankin and Scott counties and a 77-mile route stretching as far as the towns of Magee and Monticello.

Executives with Entergy and CSpire say they believe the investment will pay off from an economic development vantage point and add more high-paying jobs to those areas.

“We’re excited about partnering with C Spire to modernize our electrical grid and expand rural broadband access in some hard-to-reach areas across the state,” said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

“A robust broadband infrastructure is critical to the success of our efforts to move Mississippi forward by growing the economy, fostering innovation, creating job opportunities and improving the quality of life for all our residents,” said Hu Meena, CEO of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company.