Promote the Vote Awards Ceremony held at the Capitol

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Students attend the Promote the Vote Ceremony.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- More than 100 of the thousands of students who participated in 2017 Promote the Vote activities were recognized at the Mississippi Capitol for high achievement in the arts and writing.

Promote the Vote is Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s comprehensive K-12 voter education program.

Hosemann's office said more than 1,200 students entered the art contest, Participants were told to My Mississippi,” or an industry, person, landmark, or other notable symbol from their region of the State. For the essay contest, entrants were asked to write about “Moving Forward,” by identifying an issue in their region of the State and proposing a way to address it.

“One of the most important things we can teach our children is about our past because learning about the past makes us more informed voters at the ballot box in the future,” Secretary Hosemann said.

First-place winners will receive a $100 savings account provided by sponsor banks across the State. The schools first-place winning students attend will also receive $100. Additionally, winning students will receive a free entry to the Mississippi Museum of History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.