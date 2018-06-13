Richland P.D. issues scam alert

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RICHLAND, Miss (WJTV) - Police in Richland say there's a new scam folks need to know about.

The department says callers posing as officers are asking for donations to take a child shopping.

RPD says they will never contact people by phone to ask for money and urge people to hang up on the caller.

Scams may be reported to the MS Attorney General's office at 601-359-3680.