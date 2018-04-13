Richland Police arrest 5 for auto burglaries
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- Richland Police arrested five people for a string of auto burglaries.
Investigators said the crimes started on March 17.
The young men were taken into custody on April 10.
Police said all of the cars burglarized had been left unlocked.
Each of them will face multiple counts of auto burglary, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.
