Richland Police arrest 5 for auto burglaries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Richland Police Twitter Page

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- Richland Police arrested five people for a string of auto burglaries.

Investigators said the crimes started on March 17.

The young men were taken into custody on April 10.

Police said all of the cars burglarized had been left unlocked.

Each of them will face multiple counts of auto burglary, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.