Severe shortage at Mississippi Blood Services

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 09, 2018 10:51 AM CST

Updated: Feb 09, 2018 10:51 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Mississippi Blood Services is in need of more donations.

After recent winter weather, officials said the state's blood supply is down.

Also, regular donors who have suffered severe cold and flu can't give blood.

They are asking anyone one who is healthy to donate.

Get more information on MS Blood Services website. 

