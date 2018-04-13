Sewer cave-in on Northside Drive and Ridgewood Road creates major sinkhole

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Be careful driving on Briarwood Road near Northside Drive. A sewer cave-in is creating a major sinkhole. According to the City of Jackson, a sewer line in the area collapsed creating the cave-in.

A city spokesperson says she anticipates traffic will be shutdown to two lanes for the next 7 to 10 days to allow repairs. Motorists are urged to take another route.

 

