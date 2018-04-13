Sewer cave-in on Northside Drive and Ridgewood Road creates major sinkhole
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Be careful driving on Briarwood Road near Northside Drive. A sewer cave-in is creating a major sinkhole. According to the City of Jackson, a sewer line in the area collapsed creating the cave-in.
A city spokesperson says she anticipates traffic will be shutdown to two lanes for the next 7 to 10 days to allow repairs. Motorists are urged to take another route.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Richland Police arrest 5 for auto...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
MDOC: Escapee back in custody
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Germany closing in on deal to buy 1st weapons-capable drone
- 'Winnie!' South Africa bids farewell to Madikizela-Mandela
- Syrians gather in capital in defiance after airstrikes
- Descalso drives in 4 runs in Arizona's 8-7 win over Dodgers