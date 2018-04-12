Speaker Philip Gunn proposes tax swap to address unsafe bridges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn says he has a plan to address unsafe bridges in the state.

Governor Phil Bryant declared a State of Emergency to close more than a hundred bridges around the state that don't meet federal and state safety and infrastructure guidelines.

Gunn says the House has tried to pass legislation for the last two years so, they're aware of the problem and are prepared to provide a solution.Speaker Gunn says he's been working on a new plan since the session ended without addressing the subject two weeks ago. The House leader also says he believes the task can be addressed without raising taxes.

The biggest element of the drafted legislation involves a tax swap. Over a 4 year period, the 4% income tax bracket would be phased out and the fuel tax would go up. The gasoline tax would be phased in over the course of 4 years at 2 cents a year for a total of an 8 cent increase. Those monies would go directly to roads and bridges.

The fuel tax right now is 18 cents per gallon. Mississippi Republicans generally oppose raising taxes. The tax swap is a proposed compromise but would put less money over time into the general fund than a straight up tax.

