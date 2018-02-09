Stabbing victim shows up at hospital

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department says a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest showed up at a local hospital.

Jackson Police are investigating the stabbing of an 18-year-old.

According to Jackson Police Department Sgt. Roderick Holmes, they were called to a hospital after a stabbing victim showed up. Police said the victim was taken there in a private vehicle.

The teen told officers he was walking on McFadden Road near Mcdowell Road when a group assaulted him.

He was stabbed during the incident, and the others left the scene.

The victim is listed in stable condition. No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation is ongoing.