Stolen mail truck recovered
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a mail truck was stolen Thursday.
Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the truck was recovered at the Sunset Plaza Apartments on Sunset Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- YouTube suspends ads from video star Logan Paul's channels
- Valentine condom campaign urges lovers to think of animals
- Source: Coleman's 60-meter record won't be ratified
- Kentucky hopes website will track Medicaid work requirements