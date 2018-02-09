Stolen mail truck recovered

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 08, 2018 05:41 PM CST

Updated: Feb 09, 2018 10:30 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a mail truck was stolen Thursday.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the truck was recovered at the Sunset Plaza Apartments on Sunset Drive. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

