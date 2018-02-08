Storms flood embattled Library

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Severe storm weather deals the Jackson-Hinds Library system another hit.

Clogged storm drains combined with heavy rains added up to disaster for the Charles Tisdale Library branch on Northside Drive. More than two feet of water filled the basement overnight. A crew from the City of Jackson came to the building to suction water the water out. The branch had been closed since April 2017, because of black mold.

According to Jackson-Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr, the flooding problem has dated back to the 1990s. The building was built in 1971.

No books or important equipment was damaged.

Furr says there's no reopening of the branch in sight.