Storms flood embattled Library

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 03:40 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 10:34 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Severe storm weather deals the Jackson-Hinds Library system another hit.

Clogged storm drains combined with heavy rains added up to disaster for the Charles Tisdale Library branch on Northside Drive. More than two feet of water filled the basement overnight. A crew from the City of Jackson came to the building to suction water the water out. The branch had been closed since April 2017, because of black mold.

According to Jackson-Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr, the flooding problem has dated back to the 1990s. The building was built in 1971.

No books or important equipment was damaged.

Furr says there's no reopening of the branch in sight.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center