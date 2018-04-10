Surveillance videos released from Easy Money Cash Advance robbery

Photo: JPD Twitter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson Police released surveillance videos from a robbery that happened last week.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

They were called to the Easy Money Cash Advance Friday.

Two men wearing dark clothes came inside the store and demanded money.

The suspects took cash from the business and cash from the clerk before they left the scene on foot.

Anyone who can help officers with this investigation, contact JPD.