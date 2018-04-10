Surveillance videos released from Easy Money Cash Advance robbery

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 04:00 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2018 04:00 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson Police released surveillance videos from a robbery that happened last week.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

They were called to the Easy Money Cash Advance Friday.

Two men wearing dark clothes came inside the store and demanded money. 

The suspects took cash from the business and  cash from the clerk before they left the scene on foot. 

Anyone who can help officers with this investigation, contact JPD. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center