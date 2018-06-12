TRAFFIC ALERT: Hinds Co. bridge closed for repairs
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed a bridge in Hinds County on Tuesday.
Leaders said crews will repair the Green Gable Road bridge over I-55. The closure will last for 30 days.
According to MDOT, a detour will be set up along Tank Road. Advanced warning signs will be in place.
MDOT wants drivers to look out for roadside workers during the closure.
