TRAFFIC ALERT: Hinds Co. bridge closed for repairs

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed a bridge in Hinds County on Tuesday.

Leaders said crews will repair the Green Gable Road bridge over I-55. The closure will last for 30 days.

According to MDOT, a detour will be set up along Tank Road. Advanced warning signs will be in place.

MDOT wants drivers to look out for roadside workers during the closure.