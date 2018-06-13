Traffic Alert: Rice Road temporarily closed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Traffic alert for motorists in the Ridgeland area: Rice Road from Pear Orchard to the Natchez Trace ramp will be closed until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The stretch of road is less than a mile, but it is a heavily driven cut through.

Drivers will be detoured to South Pear Orchard Road and East School Street.