Metro

Traffic Alert: Rice Road temporarily closed

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2018 12:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2018 12:26 PM CDT

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Traffic alert for motorists in the Ridgeland area: Rice Road from Pear Orchard to the Natchez Trace ramp will be closed until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The stretch of road is less than a mile, but it is a heavily driven cut through.

Drivers will be detoured to South Pear Orchard Road and East School Street.

 

    

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18