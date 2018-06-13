Metro

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rice Road to close for construction

Posted: Jun 13, 2018 06:00 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2018 06:00 AM CDT

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - The City of Ridgeland will start street overlay work on Rice Road on Wednesday morning.

Leaders said Rice Road will be closed to traffic from the Natchez Trace access ramp to Pear Orchard Road.

The closure starts at 11:00 a.m., and crews will reopen the road at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Leaders said Rice Road traffic will be detoured along Pear Orchard Road and School Street.

