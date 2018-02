JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A truck is stuck under the bridge near Gallatin and Porter street.

Crews are working to remove it.

The top of the trailer ripped open.

WJTV 12 crews on the scene said there is a sign that shows the clearance for going under the bridge.

All lanes are blocked at this time.

Top of trailer ripped open, clearance sign says 10ft 8in for going underneath bridge. PD has all lanes blocked at the moment @WJTV pic.twitter.com/9r8U8s1gkU — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) February 7, 2018