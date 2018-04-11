UMMC gives free oral cancer screenings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The University of Mississippi Medical Center gave free oral screenings at the State Capitol Wednesday.
Doctors on site conducted the examinations.
The screenings are a part of National Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week.
The goal is to encourage adults who are at high risk for oral cancer to take advantage of the nationwide and international free screenings.
Learn more about the campaign here.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- AP Exclusive: Victims seek compensation in abuse reckoning
- GOP readies response to Comey memoir
- IRS head sees huge task ahead to administer new tax law
- The Latest: Chem weapons watchdog to start work Saturday