UMMC gives free oral cancer screenings

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 03:35 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2018 03:35 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The University of Mississippi Medical Center gave free oral screenings at the State Capitol Wednesday.

Doctors on site conducted the examinations.

The screenings are a part of National Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week. 

The goal is to encourage adults who are at high risk for oral cancer to take advantage of the nationwide and international free screenings. 

Learn more about the campaign here.

 

