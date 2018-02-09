Update anticipated in Alex Deaton case

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) - Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest's office will hold a press conference Monday with an update on the case of Alex Deaton.

Prosecutors here in Mississippi are waiting for Deaton to be extradited from Kansas where he was captured following a cross-country crime spree a year ago.

As readers may recall, the trail started in the metro Jackson area where Deaton allegedly shot and wounded a jogger. Police later discovered his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, shot to death inside her Castlewoods apartment. Deaton has been charged with her murder and the subsequent murder of Brenda Pintner at a Neshoba county church.

From Mississippi, Deaton traveled to New Mexico where authorities said he allegedly kidnapped a couple near a hiking trail. Police say the victims were held at gunpoint and forced inside of the trunk. The victims were shot during the struggle.

He fled to Kansas where authorities accused him of shooting a store clerk and stealing a car. On March 1, Deaton was captured after a fiery crash in Kansas.

A Kansas judge sentenced Alex Deaton to 155 months for attempted first-degree murder and 59 months for aggravated robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.







