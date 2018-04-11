Updated flood maps could affect mortgage insurance

PEARL, Miss (WJTV) - The most recent flood map dates back to 2014. FEMA is updating those maps for certain high-risk areas of the state.

In Rankin County, people had an opportunity to learn about the risks in the type of zone they live in.

Whether they live in a low, medium, or high-risk flood zone, this knowledge will allow them the opportunity to update flood insurance if needed.

While the government does not require flood insurance, some mortgage lenders do.



"the best thing to have is knowledge, 'what level of insurance do I need?' '

Am I going to be required?' mortgage lenders all get these same maps, so people may start getting letters from their mortgage lender saying they're in a high-risk area, and are now required to carry flood insurance."

Be sure to check with your lender to see if this new map will affect your insurance.