VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Vicksburg residents will soon see an increase on their water and sewage bills.

As WJTV's Margaret-Ann Carter reports the city has adopted a new billing system to easily track illegal services and keep customers accounts more secure.

River city rates are increasing in October customers on the city's water and sewage system will see a 63 cent increase for every two thousand gallons of water used.

Mayor George Flaggs says they're using a two phase approach, "We're phasing it in to make certain that we take into consideration those people on fixed income, disability."

The second phase will go into effect in October of 2019.

Money from the rate increase will be used to help the city retire some of the debt and pay for the upgraded system.

The city's new billing system was implemented in March and will help the city track any illegal use of services.

"The main thing it allows us to do is to track inactive accounts so our old system we only read meters that were associated with an active service location residents this system reads all meters," Tammye Christmas, director for the city's water and gas administration said.

Department Director Tammye Christmas says they've had issues with people stealing services in the past.

Including a city employee who Mayor Flaggs says was stealing gas, Flaggs says that employee pled guilty and was terminated. However they want to make sure that doesn't happen again.

"So if it's a vacant place where a customer is not coming in and actually activating the service with us this system will detect that there was usage at that location," Christmas explained.

Christmas says they've been a little behind with billing while they learned the new system but are expecting to be back on schedule in july.