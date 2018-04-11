Vietnam vet in Clinton gets high school diploma

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - A local Vietnam veteran who dropped out of high school at the age of 17 to serve his country in the Army received an honorary diploma.

The Clinton Public School District recognized Mr. Laurence Curtis Johnson at a school board meeting. Johnson received a purple hear after being wounded in action in 1968. He continued serving for two years in Korea and then in the National Guard.

Star scholars joined Johnson for recognition at the board meeting. The students honored received either a 35 or a perfect 36 on their A-C-T.

