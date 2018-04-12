Warning: Madison Police investigate teens vaping Cannabidiol

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Miss (WJTV) - Madison Police are investigating several cases of teens vaping Cannabidiol, a cousin to THC. The oil is derived from the hemp plant. Used to counteract anxiety, when vaped it can have dangerous effects.

Investigators say several teens have vaped CBD oil under the names 'Galaxy' and 'Green Mist'. it ca cause a significant drop in blood pressure causing someone to pass out and to be hospitalized.

The Department's reaching out to other agencies to see if they have had similar cases. Officers are asking parents to be on the lookout.

To date, none of these cases resulted in permanent damage but police want the public to be aware of the potential threat.