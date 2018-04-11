What's Working: Touch A Truck event set for April 14

Looking for some fun for the whole family this Saturday?

The Touch A Truck event is happening April 14 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.The family-friendly event is presented by the Junior League of Jackson. The participating trucks will come from fire stations, road crews, even WJTV!

Learning can be more fun on four wheels.

"It's a hands-on experience for children to be able to climb, explore all types of trucks and emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery all while getting to interact with community helpers," said Parys Jolly of the Junior League of Jackson.

Kristen Gorney is the promotions chair for Touch a Truck.

"100 percent of the fundraising stays here in the Jackson area, to support the community through projects that are focussed on early literacy, child health, and social development," she said.

