Zoo update: Residents want City Council to step in

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - As reported here on WJTV, the Jackson Zoo is moving forward with a recommendation to relocate.

Some Jackson residents are asking the city council to step in and help find a way to keep the zoo in West Jackson.

A board was put together to figure out a way to help the Zoo. It has been struggling over the years with low attendance, infrastructure concerns and an inability to meet national accreditation standards.

But people in neighboring areas say there should be another option besides moving. Rep. Alyce Clark agrees.

"We need somebody who is invested in the zoo in when we say vested in the zoo we are talking about."

Zoo officials are looking at 25 acres of land at Lefleur's Bluff State Park. It would take anywhere from three to five years to make a move a reality.